Oscars 2019: Sam Rockwell's cufflinks are a tribute to his dog Sadie

hollywood

Fisher has also personalised David Yurman cufflinks for his client Paul Rudd, a presenter at Sunday's Oscars. However, he would not elaborate on the design, saying "it's personal to Paul so I don't want to speak about it yet."ÃÂ

Sam Rockwell. Pic/AFP

It seems Glenn Close is not the only one who brought her pet pooch to the red carpet at an award ceremony. Sam Rockwell, who is nominated in the Supporting Actor category for his role in Vice at Sundayâ¿¿s 91st Academy Awards, is sporting cufflinks dedicated to his dog Sadie.

However, this is not the first time the actor has worn cufflinks in dedication to someone. For the 2018 Oscars, New York-based jewellery company David Yurman (co-founded by artists David and Sybil Yurman) made Sam Rockwell a pair of cufflinks engraved with 'Leslie' and 'Bibbâ' after the actress who is Rockwell's long-time partner, revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

The brainchild of Rockwell's stylist Michael Fisher, the cufflinks were a surprise for Rockwell just before he walked out on the red carpet to ultimately win the best-supporting-actor award for his role in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' last year. Now, one year later, Fisher, has gifted another one to Rockwell based on his dog Sadie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher revealed, When David Yurman came back to me and wanted to do another pair of cufflinks for Sam, I thought of his German shepard Sadie, who has been with him for a long, long time and is getting older and older, adding, "I know how important she is to Sam and Leslie, so I thought of the idea of doing one with line art of Sadie and the other one with her name on it. I sent some sample sketches (based on an image of Sadie that Leslie had posted on Instagram) and they were able to fetch it as a black relief."

Fisher has also personalised David Yurman cufflinks for his client Paul Rudd, a presenter at Sunday's Oscars. However, he would not elaborate on the design, saying "it's personal to Paul so I don't want to speak about it yet."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever