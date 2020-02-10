Oscars 2020: Barack Obama's production debut American Factory wins Oscar

US directors Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert (R) and steven Steven Bognar (L) pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for 'American Factory"' during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Former US President Barack Obama's production debut 'American Factory' won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary feature on Sunday. The film's directors Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Jeff Reichert were all smiles as they lifted the trophy at the award ceremony.

Reichert, who is currently battling cancer, took the moment to honour her fellow nominees and all those who were a part of the film. This documentary marks the first movie produced by Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions.

The Netflix-based documentary film 'American Factory' revolves around the story of the occupation of a shuttered motor plant by a Chinese company's factory in the suburbs of Ohio. The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles in California.

