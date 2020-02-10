Oscars 2020: Parasite creates history, becomes first non-English speaking film to win Best Picture

Parasite cast and crew such as Cho Yeo-jeong, Park So-dam, Choi Woo-shik, Kang-Ho Song,Yang Jin-mo, Jin Won Han, Kwak Sin-ae, Ha-jun Lee, Yang-kwon Moon, Kang-ho Song, Yeo-jeong Jo, Bong Joon-ho, and Sun-kyun Lee accept the Best Picture award onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

South Korean drama 'Parasite' on Sunday created history as it became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. Earlier in the ceremony, the film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director.

Parasite managed to win four awards at the ceremony out of the six nominations it received. 'Parasite' had gained six nominations this year at the 92nd Academy Awards -- Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing.

The movie has garnered international acclaim and has managed to win awards at Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Writers Guild Awards. It is also the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. 'Parasite' first premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and the film immediately made waves as it managed to win the Palme d'Or.

The movie stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, and Park So-dam. The flick tells a tale about the members of a poor household family, who somehow get employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals. Hollywood's biggest awards were held without a host for the second year in a row.

