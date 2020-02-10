Oscars 2020: Rian Johnson reveals 'Knives Out' sequel details

Filmmaker Rian Johnson shared new details of the recently announced sequel to "Knives Out" on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. "It's going to be Daniel (Craig) playing Benoit Blanc, the detective. Other than that, all bets are off. It's a totally new cast," Johnson told Variety.

The cast of "Knives Out" included actors such as Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. The writer-director expressed his excitement to amass the next batch of performers for his follow-up.

"I want everybody! Just point. Throw a rock on this red carpet and you'll hit someone that I want in the movie," Johnson said. Johnson's statements come just days after the official announcement of the sequel on Thursday. Johnson is nominated for best original screenplay for the film at the Oscars.

