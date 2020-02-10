Oscars 2020: Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson actress who rocked the red carpet look!

The much-awaited day has finally arrived! February 9, 2020, Sunday night, saw the most fashionable moments at the red carpet event of Oscars 2020. Making a stylish mark at the 92nd Academy Awards, many Hollywood celebrities grabbed eyeballs as they dressed up in the most glitzy ensemble at the red carpet on Sunday.

Speaking about the same, Scarlett Johansson dropped the major angelic moment dressed in a satin silver gown to walk the red carpet. Adding the oomph factor to her starry ensemble, Johansson completed her red carpet look with a bun and nude makeup.

US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Salma Hayek, who is often known for her bold style, opted for a white gown to walk the red carpet. The thigh-high slit dress was truly a showstopper look! Check this out right away.

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

Speaking of Natalie Portman, the actress showed off her elegant side in a golden embroidered turtleneck black gown at the red carpet. She completed her look with a black jacket, which added the oomph factor to her chic look.

US-Israeli actress Natalie Portman arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Brie Larson too sizzled at the red carpet in a rose gold embellished plunging neckline gown. Her cape added all the needed drama to her Oscars 2020 look, What do you think?

US actress Brie Larson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

The Academy Awards will bestow accolades on artists recognising their excellent contributions in the cinema industry today. The champagne-soaked gala event is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

