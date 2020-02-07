Oscars 2020: Where and how to watch the 92nd Academy Awards in India?

The prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are all set to take place this month. The Oscars are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry and has 24 categories of nominations. Among the 2020 Oscar nominees, Joaquin Phoenix' Joker has received the most nominations with the number touching 11, including nominations in the categories of Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role, and Directing.

Other Oscars 2020 nominees with multiple nominations include The Irishman, 1917, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with 10 nominations and Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite with 6, all in the running with Joker for Best Picture.

It will surely be a memorable night at the Oscars while celebrating an incredible year of achievement in film making. The 92nd Academy Awards will once again be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and won't have a host like last year. Get ready to enjoy the biggest red carpet event live February 10, 2020, Monday, at 5:30 am only on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD!

