Aamir Khan's Osho biopic postponed indefinitely, actor's focus only on Mogul

Amid rumours that the Rajneesh Osho project is on hold, Aamir Khan likely to headline the T-Series founder's biopic

Aamir Khan

Though the Gulshan Kumar biopic has been through its fair share of upheavals, looks like the project is now in safe hands. While Aamir Khan had already come aboard as the co-producer of Mogul, the latest buzz in the corridors of the production house is that the superstar is likely to essay the role of the music baron too. This development comes in the wake of reports that the project based on the controversial Indian godman, Rajneesh Osho, has been put on hold.



(From left) Gulshan Kumar, Rajneesh Osho

A source close to the development reveals, "Aamir and Bhushan Kumar [producer] have constantly been brainstorming about who should play the lead. Since the two haven't been able to zero in on an actor who fits the bill, Aamir is now putting serious thought into slipping into the role himself. The film's final draft is currently being written, with him monitoring its progress and giving inputs wherever needed. But right now, his top priority is Thugs Of Hindostan. Once he wraps up the post-production work on the film, he will read the final script of Mogul and take a call."

While it was earlier suggested that Khan will train his sights on the Osho biopic after Thugs Of Hindostan, the plan seems to have undergone a change. "After undergoing several look tests, Aamir felt that he wasn't able to look the part of Osho. So, he has decided to forgo the project for the moment. Though he is also committed to the long-drawn Mahabharata series, Mogul is likely to be his next project. He will make an announcement by year-end," says the source, adding that the team is hoping to take the Subhash Kapoor-directed film on floors by January. Bhushan Kumar and Khan have booked Christmas 2019 for the release date of the saga. Khan's spokesperson as well as the production house remained unavailable for comment.

