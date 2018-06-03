Osho's message must be spread globally: Subash Ghai

Ghai, himself a student of Osho's teachings, believes that the spiritual leader was ahead of his time with his life theories and philosophy

Subash Ghai

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is backing a biopic on Osho aka Acharya Rajneesh, believes big leaders — spiritual or political — are often misunderstood while they are alive, but are worshipped decades later.

Titled Osho: The Other Side of the Ocean, the film in English is directed by Italian director Lakshen Sucameli.

Contrary to the popular perception that Osho was a rebel, Ghai, himself a student of Osho's teachings, believes that the spiritual leader was ahead of his time with his life theories and philosophy.

"All big leaders have been misunderstood during their lives. They are worshipped after 50 years. So is Osho. All their life, people want their leader to speak their language; the problem with the people is that they want (others) to think the way they think."

Subash Ghai even cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example. "Isn't Narendra Modi controversial? Anybody who thinks ahead of their time is a controversial person", Ghai said, contending that "leaders want to progress, but the people do not want to progress".

There have been a number of spiritual leaders in India, but they are given more respect outside the country, said Ghai, adding that this was because in India religion is dominating spiritualism.

"There (abroad) religion does not dominate. For them spiritualism means a deeper understanding of life. Here idol worship is famous. India is dominated by religion, casteism, rituals... which is why Osho spoke against all those things", he said.

"He was always against religion and casteism. Which is why he needs to be known internationally. He is a man of international wisdom and truth", added the 73-year-old.

On his work of late, Ghai said he has been working more as a producer than a director. The maker of hit films like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal said he is now in a phase of life where he wants to give back to the younger generation, maintaining that he will step behind the camera only when he stumbles upon an interesting subject.

"Is it necessary that a cricketer should remain a cricketer", he quipped.

"I have directed 19 films, of which 14 were blockbusters. So, I made a good score and played my innings well. Now I am a senior citizen... I have a responsibility to give back to the younger generation. Which is why I opened a huge school (Whistling Woods International Institute of Film, Communication and Media Arts in Mumbai) where I am training 1,000 students in filmmaking," he added.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai: 'Sanju' To Be Mega Blockbuster

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever