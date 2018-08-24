Otters squash: Velavan, Urwashi win titles

other-sports

Joshi won 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. In the Girls U-19 category, Jannia Singh defeated Koel Shankar 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in the final to lift the title

Velavan Senthilkumar (centre)

Velavan Senthilkumar and Urwashi Joshi yesterday won the men's and women's titles respectively in the Otters Club Open Squash Tournament 2018. Velavan defeated top-seed Abhishek Pradhan 11-4, 11-7, 1-11, 11-7 but the match was not as easy as the scoreline read. Velavan, 20, had to fight hard for every point and was lucky on certain occasions which enabled him to take the first two games 11-4, 11-7.

However, in the third game, Abhishek took the attack to Velavan who could not control the onslaught and succumbed to a 1-11 defeat. But Velavan bounced back in the fourth game, to take it 11-7 and win the championship. Meanwhile, in the women's finals, unseeded Akanksha Salunkhe's dream run came to an end after she lost to Urwashi Joshi. Joshi won 11-6, 11-8, 11-8. In the Girls U-19 category, Jannia Singh defeated Koel Shankar 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in the final to lift the title.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever