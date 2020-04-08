Ouch! Karan Johar has just been body-shamed, and by none other than Roohi and Yash

When all the other Bollywood celebrities are busy uploading videos and pictures of their workout sessions, cleaning the homes, and selfies, Karan Johar has been uploading videos of his beautiful twins- Roohi and Yash. Using the hashtag Lockdown with the Johars, their videos are absolutely crackling.

This time, the toddlers could be seen eating when papa Johar arrived to have a conversation with them. And as we stated above, little did he expect he would end up being body-shamed. That's not all, Yash even imitated his papa. We won't spoil the fun for you, have a look into the madness yourselves.

Here it is:

View this post on Instagram I have been body shamed!!!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onApr 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PDT

Close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan commented- "Gym Class Today for you." (sic) Anushka Sharma wrote- "Your sartorial choices, sense of humour and now even body have been questioned. Times are hard." (sic)

There are a lot of other videos that you all must see to cheer yourselves in case you have a bad day!

