Ouch! Kartik Aaryan injures himself, undergoes minor surgery for torn ligament

On March 4, Kartik Aaryan was spotted exiting a Khar hospital with his arm in a sling. He was accompanied by father Manish. The actor underwent minor surgery for a torn ligament. While promoting Love Aaj Kal, Aaryan had sustained an injury during a performance on a reality show. He had been ignoring it but was advised immediate medical attention.

Well, it's still not clear how he suffered the injury, while shooting or working out. The actor was in Jaipur a few days ago for the shoot of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he shot for a romantic song with Kiara Advani.

The actor also attended the press conference of this year's IFFA Awards 2020 with Katrina Kaif and had a lot of fun. On the work front, Aaryan is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2, and an action film with Om Raut that will be made in 3D.

