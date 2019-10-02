Ouch! Payal Rohatgi calls Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai jobless

Payal Rohatgi seems to have found just the trick to create ripples on the internet. All was well before she suddenly tweeted about Bigg Boss 13 and called Ameesha Patel, Koena Mitra and Rashami Desai jobless. But she attacked herself too, calling herself jobless for going into the Bigg Boss house for the second season. Have a look at the tweet:

Ram Ram ji ðÂÂÂ Actors like #AmeeshaPatel #Koenamitra #RashmiDesai #SidarthShukla #AbuMalik all r #Jobless at present ðÂ¤£ So they decided to do #BiggBoss13 for money. Others are irrelevant who just need fame so must have come free of cost. I was also #Jobless when I went to BB2 ðÂ¤ª pic.twitter.com/zrGnUx86We — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) October 1, 2019

As expected, a tweet of such volatile and controversial nature is likely to attract scathing reactions, and this was no exception. One of the users stated, "Okay so you have again been jobless after BB2... Since 12 years... but sadly they don't take ex-contestants again Payal Ji. Another one commented, "U said, u went to bb2 cause u were jobless.. now how many companies n factories u running."

Well, let's see how the actress responds to such strong reactions. Coming to Bigg Boss 13, Patel has been roped in as the 'Malkin of the house', a concept that has been introduced this season. Also, unlike any other year, in 2019, the makers have decided to hold the first finale after four weeks itself. And not to forget, there are three bathrooms and three people in one bed. It seems Bigg Boss 13 promises to be three times the fun!

