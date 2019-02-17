Oulwama attack: Polls aside, politicial parties unite in grief

national

In a resolution passed on Saturday, they said India has displaced resilience in dealing with cross-border terrorism

A family member of slain CRPF Mahesh Yadav mourns in Allahabad

New Delhi: The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Saturday passed a resolution condemning the February 14 Pulwama attack that has till now claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers.

"We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which lives of 40 (Thursday's immediate figure) brave jawans of CRPF were lost. We, along with all our countrymen, stand with their families in this hour of grief," the resolution passed at the meet called by the Centre, stated.



People at the funeral procession of Ashwani Kochi in Jabalpur. Pics/PTI

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it across the border," it read. The resolution also said that in the past three decades, the country has faced the menace of cross-border terrorism and India has displaced both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. "The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges," it added.

Thousands join slain soldiers

At the homes of the martyred jawans, people lined up to pay their last respects on Saturday. At Tirva Kannauj, thousands of people paid rich tributes to jawan Pradeep Kumar, whose body reached his home town around 9 am. At Unnao, in Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Kumar Azad's body was received by his family around 7 am.



Odisha CM lays wreaths on the coffins in Bhubaneswar

In Varanasi's Tohfapur village, Ramesh Yadav's body reached home around 8.30 am. In Agra's Kehrai village, the anger was visible as Kaushal Rawat's body reached home and the villagers gathered and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. In Punjab's Moga, the body of Jaimal Singh, who was driving the bus when it was blown up, reached home.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever