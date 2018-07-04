Our blue squads will create awareness, not just collect fines: Nidhi Choudhari

BMC deputy commissioner, Nidhi Choudhari in a candid interview answers the doubts pertaining to plastic ban in Mumbai

BMC deputy commissioner, Nidhi Choudhari, has been an active participant in the plastic ban cause. She has been campaigning for plastic-free Mumbai and solving issues of citizens who have questions related to plastic ban. Choudhari has not only been out on the field marshalling her troops to create awareness but has also been actively responding on social media platform Twitter for online queries.

We had the opportunity to interact with Nidhi Choudhari, BMC's deputy commissioner during an event organized by Radio City 91.1 FM in Mumbai.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Sunny Rodricks:

What are the Do's and Don'ts for the citizens across the state with regards to Plastic Ban?

The citizens should stop using all kinds of single-use plastic such as carry bags, thermocol cutlery, thyrofem cutlery and plastic spoon, forks, straws etc, and non-woven polypropene bag which looks like clothes but it is not clothes.

Can you elaborate a bit more about non-woven polypropene bags?

Actually, it is called Chinese jute because it is a replica of jute but made up of polypropene and it falls under the banned list. So please stop using that. Use of any kind of decorative items made of plastic and thermocol should also be omitted. If we all follow these important steps, we can help improve the environment.

• Stop using pet bottles; carry a glass bottle with you.

• Stop using any kind of plastic made bags; carry a container if you’re going to buy fish, chicken or mutton.

• If you are going to a restaurant for takeaway carry your own container.

Are there any options for door to door collection of banned plastics from every nook and corner of Mumbai?

We have 24 wards and all the wards have these facilities. There are 38 guidance and communication centres where the banned plastic can be deposited. And this information is available on social media, print media and we have also advertised about our collection centres.

Call our helpline number 180022357 to know about the nearest collection centre and deposit all the plastics that are there available in your home.

What are the cheap alternatives available for the packaging of food items for home delivery for restaurants?

For packaging food items just do away the disposable cutlery made of plastic and thermocol and start using the recyclable and reusable cutlery items that are already available in the market.

The Government has relaxed the Plastic Ban for Kirana (Retailers) for the next three months just after a week of imposing the ban. Your comments on the same?

The government has just extended the ban on the Kirana retailers and that’s has been done basically because the alternatives are not available right now. Introduction of a buyback system of plastics used at retail packaging level will be a good solution. It is a temporary relaxation of the ban; the government can certainly come out with some guidelines so that the details of the manufacturers of the retail level of packaging are also available and the manufacturer can be held responsible for its recycling and collection process.

You have been saying that "Fining isn't the objective; the objective is to bring change". What measures are taken by the BMC and its blue squad to bring about change?

Our blue squads are not meant only to collect fines, if you notice, the government had given us the license to collect fines after June 23 from citizens, shopkeepers and everybody for the plastic ban; however, we focused more on creating awareness. We have also facilitated the collection of banned plastics, which I mentioned before, where citizens can give us the banned items and we will collect it without fining them. Our intention is only to bring about a behavioural change among Mumbaikars and I am confident that the citizens will support us in this cause.

With a little bit of effort and cooperation from all, we can make Mumbai, a plastic-free city.

What does the BMC plan to do with the banned plastic items that they have collected?

It is going to be given to the recyclers which are registered with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

How can citizens contribute towards making Mumbai plastic free?

We need to begin the initiative in our homes. Just bring that little change in your own life and we will certainly be able to contribute towards the well-being of our society, our city and finally the country also. This little bit of effort may cause inconvenience but will certainly go a long way towards contributing to better oceans, better beaches, and a better Mumbai. So please do it!

