Our relationship changed suddenly

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My partner and I had a great relationship until my father passed away. From then on, things have never been the same. We still spend a lot of time together, but it's not the same and even our sexual chemistry is missing. We have tried everything, including therapy, but we don't have a sense of intimacy anymore. I don't know why this happened, or what it has to do with my father's passing, but our relationship is no longer as strong as it used to be and I am afraid he will end up leaving me for this. How can I save what we have?

I'm not sure if connections can be made between two different events without understanding them both, so I wouldn't dismiss your father's passing as a cause even if it doesn't seem to have anything to do with your relationship. If therapy hasn't helped, it all boils down to how badly you both want this to work. If you are honest with each other, accept the fact that things have changed, and ask each other if you still want to save what you have, there may come a time when things start to change. This can't be done in isolation though, so the sooner the two of you have a conversation about this, the better it is for you two.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

