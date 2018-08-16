Our roads need more breathing space

opinion

A report in this paper cited how Hill Road is breathing easy for the first time in 79 years

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has just cleared a huge bottleneck near Rizvi Chambers, by demolishing four commercial structures, giving the perennially bustling and challenging Hill Road some space.

A report in this paper cited how Hill Road is breathing easy for the first time in 79 years. The demolition freed up 555 square feet area, making the 2.5-km stretch from Lucky Hotel on SV Road to BJ Road towards Bandstand a trifle easier for motorists. A court case between a builder and those occupying the four structures was resolved after the BMC's intervention. The owners accepted the civic body's offer of compensation and so the space was freed.

One hopes that similar interventions can bring about success with at least nine other locations, which reduce the width of the road leading to logjams. Whether it is court cases, or other problems, one hopes that the civic authorities do not take their feet off the gas pedal when it comes to Hill Road and clean it up completely, with resolute and unwavering will.

Now that a part has been cleared up, it should act as a spur for more action on this bottlenecked shopping and commercial hub. In fact, this should act as an example for other streets of the city, which has seen their width reduced because of encroachments or structures obstructing vehicular movement. Most of these battles are lost because there is simply too much red tape, the authorities flag in pursuing these to their logical end because of a variety of reasons. Yet, triumphs like this one show that it is not impossible and a concerted effort can bring results. More power to efforts like these, which ease up space for motorists and consequently, are hugely beneficial to pedestrians and locals, too. Where there is a Hill (Road) there is a way.

