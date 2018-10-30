Ours is a story-driven horror film, says Lupt actor Karan

bollywood

Lupt actor Karan talks about exploring the horror genre and more

Karan

After films like Baby, Gunday and Kick, your upcoming film, Lupt, explores the supernatural thriller genre. What made you agree to do the film?

Though Baby, Gunday and Kick were big films, my part was more character centric, whereas Lupt sees me as one of the leading actors. Also, the talented ensemble cast associated with it was a major factor that made me say yes to the film. Our director, Prabhuraj, came up with a script that wasn't typical. Ours is a story-driven horror film, something that stood out from other horror flicks.

How was your experience working with Jaaved Jaaferi and Vijay Raaz?

There is so much to learn from them. Neither of them ever instructed or taught us anything, especially on set. They would just do their thing. It was for us to observe and imbibe. It was a brilliant experience to learn from both of them.

The #Metoo movement is gaining momentum in Bollywood. What do you have to say about it?

I support the movement. But, people shouldn't use this to defame anyone.

Tell us about your forthcoming projects.

Next month, I have Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja releasing. I have also signed two other films.

