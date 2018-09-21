Out-of-college experience

things-to-do

An event lets students showcase their talent outside of college festivals

The Jai Hind Music CafÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â© team

One avenue that college students have to express themselves culturally is through festivals. But a group of students from Jai Hind College started an initiative a couple of years ago that offers an alternative. It involves them associating with different venues across the city to host events based on music, poetry and other forms of art. And the latest installment for it is slated for early next week, at a performance space in Andheri.

But it's not that only students from their own college get to showcase talent on this platform, which is called Jai Hind Music Café. Youngsters from across educational institutions in the city have the same opportunity. This edition focuses on music and poetry, with four acoustic musicians and three poets on the line-up. They are Vishnu Jampa, Yash Warrier, Sanjana Devarajan and Ryan Lobo (music), and Sanjana Rao, Karthik Kaushik and Shobhit Narang (poetry), of whom only Lobo, Rao and Narang are from Jai Hind.



The group offers a chance for students to perform across the city

The organising team keeps changing every year because each batch that graduates hands the mantle over to the next third-year students. This year, Urvashi Gurdasani, a BMM student, is the chairperson of the organising committee. She says, "We have a team, which includes social media, tech, and a media team as well. And other than events, we also do workshops, because our aim is to not just promote, but also educate college artistes."

The college authorities lend them a helping hand. But the initiative is mainly student-driven. And if you're up for an evening of music and poetry, helmed by budding artistes who are yet to even graduate — let alone make a career out of their talent — then head down to the venue where Catharsis, as the event is named, will be held.

ON September 25

AT The Cat Café Studio, Aram Nagar 1, Versova, Andheri West

CALL 8291490907

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates