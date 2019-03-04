Out of depression, director Sai Kabir back with satire

bollywood

A year after seeking rehab, Revolver Rani director Sai Kabir returns with Holy Cow, produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya

(From left) Sai Kabir, Sanjay Mishra, Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Over a year after Sai Kabir hit headlines for battling depression, seeking rehab and the mystery death of his domestic help - who fell off his seventh floor home in Versova - the writer-director is back on sets. Over the weekend, Kabir began shooting for his next film, Holy Cow, which is produced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya.



Aaliya Siddiqui

Says Kabir, "All that is my past. That was a bad phase of my life. I was traumatised. That I was involved in my domestic help's death is untrue. I was in rehab for a long time."

He describes the film as "a satire set in a small town. I had the script ready for a while. The actors include Sanjay Mishra and Sadiya Siddiqui. Filmmakers Rahul Mittra and Tigmanshu Dhulia are also part of the cast."

Adds Mittra, "Tishu [Dhulia] and I consider Sai a younger brother. We have been associated with his previous projects. He was keen that we be part of the film. He is a talented writer-director, and his script is great."

Kabir's last B-Town outing was the Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das-starrer Revolver Rani (2014). He had apparently hit a low and become reclusive after one of his films, Divine Lovers, was stalled.

