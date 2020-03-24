Search

Out of India, but there in spirit! Priyanka Chopra too participated in Janata Curfew clapping; watch video

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 09:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra's video clapping from her balcony all the way from the USA is praiseworthy!

Priyanka Chopra participates in Janata Curfew clapping in US (Picture courtesy/Screenshot from PC's Instagram story)
She is in the USA currently in self-quarantine amid the global Coronavirus outbreak with her husband Nick Jonas, but that did not stop her to come out in her balcony to participate in PM Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew clapping initiative! Priyanka Chopra Jonas participated in the clapping initiative from her home in the USA.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and posted a video in which she is seen clapping for those who are working round the clock to save lives from coronavirus. "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling by COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit.#jantacurfewIndia," she wrote.

 
 
 
On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, will be next seen in Netflix's The White Tiger.

A day before Janata Curfew in India, Priyanka had posted a picture of mush with hubby Nick on social media, which she also used to profess the fact that self-isolation is the need of the hour. In the picture, the actress can be seen sleeping with her head in Nick's lap. Their pet dog can also be seen sitting and relaxing next to the couple. "Stay at home," she captioned the picture.

 
 
 
â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome ð¸- @cavanaughjames

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India to celebrate Holi. However, the couple has self-quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and are in the USA.

