Out of sight, out of mind

Her breakthrough role in Made in Heaven (2019) may not have flooded her with Bollywood offers, but Sobhita Dhulipala, is happy proving her acting chops in niche films. Her next is the Malayalam film, Kurup, co-starring South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. Srinath Rajendran's thriller is based on the life of one of Kerala's most wanted-criminals, Sukumara Kurup. "The film will wrapped up this month," says Dhulipala about the project which sees Salmaan play the titular role.

Kurup marks her second outing in the Malayalam film industry after Geetu Mohandas's Moothon (2019).

Dhulipala prefers to "focus on her next, once her job is done." She says, "I feel detached from what happens after a project wraps up. It may not be a choice but a consequence." She attributes this to "having done experimental films, which may not guarantee returns." After her Bollywood debut, Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), she was part of projects like Kaalakaandi (2017) and The Body (2019), which proved to be damp squibs. "I have made a choice to be part of a film and do my work to the best of my ability till the promotions. I then disassociate myself, not thinking too much about its outcome and move on," says Dhulipala who will also be seen in Vandana Kataria's Sitara.

Dhulipala was most recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's short film in the Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories.

