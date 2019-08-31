Out of the ordinary

things-to-do

Catch three films that celebrate misfits in a normal world

If you look at it, a short film is a bit of a misfit in the world of cinema. It doesn’t have the gravitas of a full-fledged documentary. It doesn’t have the entertainment value of a potboiler. And nor does it have the edginess of art-house cinema. Yet, a well-made one can convey enough to leave a lasting impression, the way a haiku can stay in the mind of a reader longer than some poems do.

Don’t miss a screening of three short films that will now take this theme of misfits further, since each of them has a central character who is also an anomaly to his surroundings. Schedule for nearly next week, the films are Tungrus, And What is the Summer Saying, and A Sadhu in the City. Tungrus, directed by Rishi Chandna who has also curated this event, is a hilarious account of a rooster living with a human family. The title of Kabir Mehta’s Sadhu in the City makes it self-explanatory about who the misfit in it is. But it’s not that easy to pinpoint the same in And What is the Summer Saying, since director Payal Kapadia shifts between the realms of the known and unknown in her film.

Chandna tells us, “I had picked the films, but it was Devashish [Makhija, the organiser] who found the underlying theme,” explaining how the title of the event came to be called Celebrating the Misfit in a Misfit Medium.

ON September 10, 6.30 pm

AT Veda Factory, Bungalow no 120, Aram Nagar, Andheri West.

CALL 9022442000

COST Free

