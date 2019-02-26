Outdoor screening of Black Panther at a mall in Kurla

things-to-do

If you missed watching Black Panther in the theatre, catch it at an outdoor movie screening in a Kurla mall this weekend

The movie screenings are held in outdoor venues

When three Bengaluru friends from college watched a movie at a screening in a park in London a few years ago, they thought, why not replicate this model back home? And this weekend, they will be bringing the same experience to Mumbai with a screening of Black Panther. “We had watched Home Alone back then,” says Safdhar Adoor, co-founder of SteppinOut, which is organising the event. He adds that this is the third time that they will be organising a movie screening in Mumbai.

The preparation begins by putting up a poll on social media, where people can vote for the movie they want to watch. The organisers pick a concept — this edition’s was superheroes — and give options, including Black Panthers and Avengers: Infinity War in this case. “Once the poll closes, we acquire rights from the distribution house,” Adoor adds.



The set-up is relaxed, with mattresses and beanbags available on a first-come-first-serve basis and facing a huge LED screen, while surround speakers ensure an immersive experience for the 300-odd audience members. There’s also a pop-up food counter for snacks.

But this is just one thing that SteppinOut puts together. They also host food festivals, comedy nights and night markets, which they have held in eight cities — Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mysore, Indore and Chandigarh — so far.

Besides planning another movie screening in April — with the focus on kids thanks to the upcoming summer holidays — which will have options like The Jungle Book, they are also planning a night market in the city, before the monsoon makes any outdoor event impossible.



On: March 2, 6 pm

At: Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

Call: 9900779362

Cost: Rs 249

