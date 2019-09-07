MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Outstation challengers may dominate feature

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 08:05 IST | Prakash Gosavi

There are three outstation horses, Star Baron, Lady Legend and Governor General in the fray

Outstation challengers may dominate feature
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, a Grade 3 affair for top class horses of the 4y+ category, is slated as the feature event of a small six-race card for today. There are three outstation horses, Star Baron, Lady Legend and Governor General in the fray; and there is a strong likelihood that one of them — perhaps Star Baron — may have the last laugh.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

punesports news

Masterclass with Former National champion Kamlesh Mehta

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK