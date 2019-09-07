Outstation challengers may dominate feature

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, a Grade 3 affair for top class horses of the 4y+ category, is slated as the feature event of a small six-race card for today. There are three outstation horses, Star Baron, Lady Legend and Governor General in the fray; and there is a strong likelihood that one of them — perhaps Star Baron — may have the last laugh.

