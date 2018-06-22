Outstation students coming to Mumbai University for higher studies face accommodation issues

The hostel that housed students of masters courses or PhD was in a completely dismal condition

Repair work at Karmavir Bhaurao Patil Boys' Hostel has been stalled for a long time

For the second year in a row, outstation students coming to Mumbai University for higher studies are going to face accommodation issues. Reason: Karmavir Bhaurao Patil Boys' Hostel on Kalina campus is likely to remain unusable for another academic year. The hostel, which can accommodate 150-odd students, was closed for repairs and scheduled to open from this academic year. The repair work, however, was stalled for a long time, and hence, it is unlikely that it will be ready to use anytime soon.

Sitting ducks

The hostel that housed students of masters courses or PhD was in a completely dismal condition. There was a constant threat of fire and short circuit due to open electric wires hanging in the corridors, and of students getting injured due to falling portions of walls and ceiling every now and then. mid-day had reported about the poor living conditions at the hostel and how students' lives were at risk.

Irfan Shaikh, a student who hails from Osmanabad and lived in the hostel, said, "It was dangerous to live there, but because there was no option, we stayed put. Many of us would crowd in one room because a few rooms were always kept locked as they were completely dilapidated. We were glad when the varsity took up the repairs. But almost an entire year has gone and the work is not over."

"The hostel was vacated in June 2017 on the assurance that it would be completely repaired and ready to use before the next academic year. It is because of this that the varsity did not accept any applications for hostel accommodation, especially from masters, M.Phil and PhD students, last year. This apathy by the varsity administration is disturbing. These are students who come from the interiors of Maharashtra and can't afford accommodation outside campus," said Kiran Sawant, MU President of Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress. Incommunicado When mid-day called up MU PRO-Deputy Registrar Leeladhar Bansod, he said he would call back with the reasons for the delay in completing repairs. Till the time of going to press, there was no response.

150

Number of students the boys hostel can accommodate

