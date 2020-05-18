Outstation students stuck in Mumbai University hostels get helping hand

Several students' union have come forward to help the outstation students stuck in hostels of Mumbai University (MU). While Chatrabharati has provided food packets for students stuck in Mumbai University's Kalina hostel, Yuva Sena provided similar help for girl students stuck in the hostel on Madam Cama Road.

Amid lockdown, there are a few outstation students still stuck at MU's hostels. These are those students who could not travel back to their native places in a hurry after the lockdown was declared.

mid-day had reported about this in April about how these students are demanding financial aid from the state government to continue surviving in Mumbai. While the number of such students is not much — around 30, their demands sent by different students' unions to varsity administration remains unheard. Apart from providing food packets to students at Kalina hostel, Chatrabharati also gave other essentials items such like, face masks, sanitizer among all. On the other hand, Yuva Sena provided ration material to students stuck at the hostel at Madam Cama Road so the mess could continue cooking food for the students.

Rohit Dhale, from Chantrabharati, said, "We had written to varsity to help these students financially because even if the mess is providing them with basic food, they need money to survive in Mumbai for several other essential items. But there is no response to it as yet. So, we decided to help these students as much as we can."

Talking about their initiative, Pradeep Sawant, senior senate member of MU from Yuva Sena said, "We had written to the Mumbai University regarding the condition of girl students at this hostel at Madam Cama Road. But it has been two days and there was still no response. So we decided to come forward. Sheetal Devrukhkar, a Yuva Sena member, decided to help these girl students by providing them with ration for one month and some fruits."

