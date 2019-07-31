Over 1,21,000 mt plastic waste being 'slyly' imported in India from 25 countries: Study

national

According to the study, more than 19,000 metric tonne of plastic waste is being imported in Delhi

Representational image

New Delhi: According to a study, More than 1,21,000 metric tonne (MT) of plastic waste is being "slyly" imported in India by recyclers and companies, which is adversely affecting the efforts to curtail plastic pollution. The study which was conducted by NGO Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Manch (PDUSM), informed that 55,000 metric tonne of plastic waste is being imported from Pakistan and Bangladesh in India.

"Over 55,000 MT plastic waste is imported from Pakistan and Bangladesh combined. The import is taking place from more than 25 countries which include the middle east, Europe and the USA," it stated. "The Indian recyclers and plastic companies are slyly importing used PET plastic bottles in the form of flakes and lumps, while tons of plastic waste generated every day remain untreated and dumped into landfills and oceans," it added.

The data based on a study was conducted between April 2018 and February 2019. According to the study, more than 19,000 metric tonne of plastic waste is being imported in Delhi. "Recyclers are importing plastic flakes and lumps since it is cheaper compared to collecting and recycling locally produced waste," it said. Expressing concern over the growing import, the study also added it may hamper the efforts to control plastic pollution. "If recyclers are not stopped from importing recycled waste, then how will we encourage recycling industry to collect and recycle locally produced waste. The import is affecting government's efforts in curtailing plastic pollution and also doing a disservice to our environment," it said.

With inputs from PTI

