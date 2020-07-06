Over 1 crore COVID-19 tests done so far, says ICMR as India becomes 3rd worst-hit country

After recording over 24,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, India surpassed Russia to become the third-worst affected country by the global pandemic. India is now behind Brazil, which has over 15 lakh cases, and the US has more than 28 lakh cases.



As India reels under the COVID-19 outbreak, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that so far, the country has conducted over 10 million (1 crore) tests to diagnose Coronavirus. An official from ICMR said that about 1,80,596 samples were tested on July 5 in the country with a total of 1,00,04,101 samples being tested till date.

Over 10 million COVID-19 tests done so far: ICMR https://t.co/JyovBUGH7I — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) July 6, 2020

A senior ICMR official said, in the last 14 days, average tests were 2.15 lakh (2,15,655) and in the last five days, one million tests have been conducted," reports ANI. So far, five states which have ramped up the testing are Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

While the number of COVID-19 cases sees an upward trend, the number of people recovering from the deadly virus has also seen a steep rise in India. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country, while 4,24,432 patients have been cured and discharged. India has recorded 19,693 deaths due to the pandemic.

High recovery rate in states and UTs

Although India has been witnessing a surge in the number of cases, there's a silver lining as well. Over 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, have a higher recovery rate than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

States worst affected

With over 2,06,619 coronavirus cases and 8,822 casualties, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,11,151 cases and 1,510 deaths, and New Delhi on the third position with 99,444 cases and 3,067 deaths.

On the other hand, more than 10 states have recorded over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. These include Gujarat with 36,037 cases and 1,943 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (27,077), Rajasthan (20,164), Madhya Pradesh (14,930), West Bengal (22,126), Haryana (17,005), Karnataka (23,474), Andhra Pradesh (18,697), Telangana (23,902) and Bihar (11,876).

