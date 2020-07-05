Over 1 lakh patients cured of COVID-19, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took to Twitter to inform that over 1 lakh people in the state have been cured of coronavirus. To date, Maharashtra has over 1.9 lakh cases with over 75,000 active cases. The state has so far recorded over 8,000 fatalities.

1,01,172 patients have been cured of COVID 19 & have returned home. This number stands crucial as humanity is fighting against an invisible enemy.



Our machinery is working 24x7 to leave no stone unturned. We can and we will win this #WarAgainstVirus pic.twitter.com/JRb3p16bIn — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2020

Sharing the good news, CMO Maharashtra in a tweet said, "1,01,172 patients have been cured of COVID 19 & have returned home. This number stands crucial as humanity is fighting against an invisible enemy."

The Maharashtra CM, through his official Twitter handle, also said that the state machinery is working 24x7 to leave no stone unturned to fight the global pandemic. "We can and we will win this #WarAgainstVirus," the CMO tweeted.

Maharashtra has conducted over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in the State. As we ‘Chase the Virus’ we will continue to Trace, Test, Treat. pic.twitter.com/T5mDDJxaDJ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 2, 2020

In another tweet, the Maharashtra CM said the state has so far conducted over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests. "As we 'Chase the Virus' we will continue to Trace, Test, Treat," it said. The Sena chief also said that over one crore people have benefitted from the state government's 'Shiv Bhojan Thali' scheme, which serves meals to the poor at Rs 5 per plate.

The State has decided to continue #ShivBhojan at âÂÂ¹5/plate for another three months to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in these testing times. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2020

He further said the state government will continue the Shiv Bhojan thali at Rs 5 per plate for another three months to ensure that no one sleeps hungry.

A few days ago, Thackeray along with his wife and son performed the 'mahapooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

"I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don't have medicine. There is nothing. How to go on with life by covering the mouth with a strip," Thackeray tweeted after performing the pooja with his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

