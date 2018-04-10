Over 100 injured in massive student protests in Bangladesh

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at Dhaka University students fighting what they consider "discriminatory" government job quotas in favour of special groups



It was one of the biggest protests faced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her decade in power. Pic/AFP

Thousands of students across Bangladesh staged protests and sit-ins after clashes at the country's top university left at least 100 people injured. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at Dhaka University students fighting what they consider "discriminatory" government job quotas in favour of special groups.

The students are angry at the government's decision to set aside 56 per cent of civil service jobs for the families of veterans from the 1971 war of independence and for minorities. That leaves most university graduates to fight for only 44 per cent of the jobs.

1K

Estimated no. of students who joined the protest

15

Number of people detained

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever