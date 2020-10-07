Over 100 protesting farmers detained in Haryana

Over 100 protesting farmers were taken into custody and detained from Haryana's Sirsa town on Wednesday for protesting against the contentious farm laws.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav was also taken into custody by the police. However, farmer organisations said that they would continue with the protests.

"Why have you sunk to such incivility, my JJP friend?" Yadav tweeted.

He told the media he has been detained for joining a peaceful sit-in protest. Nearly 100 farmers and leaders were arrested.

The farmers had been squatting on a road close to Jannayak Janata Party leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's private residence, demanding his resignation from the post against the agricultural laws.

Police said the protesters were detained as the blockade was causing inconvenience to the public.

A day earlier, police used water cannons to disperse farmer groups as they were heading to Chautala's residence.

A stand-off between police and protesters had continued for almost an hour near Chautala's residence. Later, the protesters were dispersed by the police.

"Dushyant Chautala has not spoken even a single word against the farm laws. We are protesting against the laws brought by the Centre to discontinue the MSP regime. His Jannayak Janta Party, which claims to be a party of farmers, is sitting on the BJP lap," protester Abhay Yadav had told the media.

Dushyant should either withdraw his party's support to the BJP government in the state or clear his stand on the issue, he had added.

Hundreds of farmers and arhtiyas (middlemen) have been protesting daily against the three laws across Haryana.

