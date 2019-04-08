Over 100 rescued from fire at Ahmedabad multi-storey complex

national

A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed to douse the blaze

Representational image

Over 100 persons were rescued on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the ninth and tenth

floor of a multi-storey commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Prahladnagar area, a senior official said.

Three persons were unconscious when rescued, Ahmedabad Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said, adding that the blaze and the resultant smoke at Dev Aurum complex did not cause any casualties.

"The fire started in the cable duct of the building. It has been brought under control. Though a fire safety system was installed in the building, it was not working," Dastur informed. A Fire Control Room official said 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel were deployed to douse the blaze.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates