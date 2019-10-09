Over 100 trees still standing at Aarey plot, MMRC claim false, says environmentalist

People enter into the metro car shed on the spot during tree-cutting at the Aarey colony in Mumbai. Photo/PTI

Mumbai Environmentalists on Wednesday denied that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has cut 2,170 trees at the Aarey Milk Colony for constructing the Metro-3 car shed. Stalin D, associated with Vanashakti, posted a video on Facebook alleging that MMRC was misleading the authorities and said over a 100 trees are still intact.

MMRC issued a press statement on Monday which said it had cut most of the required trees for the project site. Stalin D said, "The MMRC lawyer told the Supreme Court that it had already cut 2,170 trees. However, the judges refused to accept it."

Salin claimed that the environmental groups have credible evidence that hundreds of trees are still standing on the plot. "The least the Shiv Sena can do is to ask the tree authority members of their party to visit the site and verify the truth. If the police continue to stop people from entering Aarey, it means that the tree-cutting is continuing."

Here's the video shared by Stalin D on his Facebook account:

Last week, the Mumbai Police imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Aarey Colony and surrounding areas on Saturday, banning unlawful assembly, following strong protests by activists against the felling of trees.

On Wednesday evening, Stalin D also announced that in a personal capacity he will not be part of any group related to Aarey.

Taking about the same Stalin said, "It has been a long journey for me as part of the Save Aarey movement. I thank all those who stood by me and supported Vanashakti financially, morally and also fighting alongside me."

Adding further, he said, "I cannot name anyone as it is an injustice to others. This period has come with a lot of stress and varying emotions for me. The time has come for me to leave this movement to keep my peace. I am walking away from all the groups connected with the Save Aarey movement."

"I continue the struggle on behalf of my parent organisation Vanashakti. The battle for Aarey continues but from my side exclusively on behalf of Vanashakti. I thank each and everyone in the group and wish them all the success in every good initiative that the group takes. The journey was good and I leave with a lot of memories. I request all of you to respect my decision. To all the media friends here and to each one of you who needs me I will be there to help in whatever capacity I can. Thank you and loads of love to all," signed off Stalin.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates