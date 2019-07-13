Over 100 trucks seized for overloading in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

national

On Saturday, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district seized more than 100 trucks during a special drive against overloading, the officials said. A team of district officials checked vehicles on the busy Meerut-karnal highway at Jhinjhana town of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night and seized the trucks for overloading.

An official said that the action was initiated as overloading of vehicles is leading to frequent accidents on the highway.

Speaking of accidents, in the first week of July, a car met with an accident that killed one person and nine others were injured. Reportedly, the travellers were on their way to Kunjo village in Chamoli district when their car met with an accident.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

In another incident, thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to a social media website, Twitter to express sorrow for the victims of the accident.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

