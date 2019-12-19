Over 1,000 join Pune protest against CAA

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: More than 1,000 students took part in a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Wednesday.

Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule also took part in the protest, which started around 5 pm and went on till late evening. Student groups like Youth Congress, Bhartiya Vidyathi Morcha, NCP Youth, SFI, AISF, Amedekar Wadi Sangathana Chatra Bharti and Kabir Kala Manch were part of the protest.

Speaking to mid-day, Sule said, "I have come hear to be a part of the agitation as a common citizen. We condemn the attack on students and are also against CAA. This is really unfortunate that students are forced to take part in such agitations instead of studying. The government's decision is unconstitutional."

Addressing the youth, she said, "India is a democracy and we should be proud of it. Some notorious people will try to provoke and instigate you but protest peacefully. Be fearless, there is no need to worry. I support this movement."

She further said, "I have demanded strict action against the people involved in lathicharge and a committee should be constituted to probe the incident. The home ministry must take the onus and complete responsibility for it."

