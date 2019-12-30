Over 10,000 cops deployed in Pune ahead of Bhima Koregaon celebrations

The day after the Elgaar Parishad, ie on January 1, 2018, there was large scale violence at Bhima Koregaon, in which one Maratha youth was killed while properties worth crores were damaged. (File photo)

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram appealed to political parties to not organise any event that will hamper social harmony in the region, ahead of the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

While addressing a press conference, Ram said that they have undertaken the necessary preparations and appealed to the political and social organisations to not organise any events and shout slogans, except those related to the anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle.

"We have also arranged for drones and CCTV for surveillance," he said.

Special IG of Kolhapur range, Suhas Warke, said that around 10,000 security personnel will be deployed for the anniversary event.

Superintendent of Pune Rural police Sandeep Patil said, "We have taken preventive action against 750 persons and are also monitoring social media. We will take action against people spreading rumours."

He added that they had deleted over 25 Tik Tok videos and 15 Facebook pages that they found objectionable.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates