COVID-19: Over 10,000 buildings sealed in Mumbai

Mumbai's sealed buildings count crossed 10,000, with over 3,500 buildings added within 20 days. The Dahisar-Malad belt has 35 per cent of the sealed buildings and 25 per cent of the city's active COVID-19 cases.

The civic body has often changed rules for sealing buildings. While initially even neighbouring buildings used to be sealed if a case were found in one building, later only one wing got sealed.

After Unlock started in June, BMC decided to seal only the floor where cases are found. In its latest circular, it has ordered sealing of a building if more than 10 cases are reported from two or more floors and a wing or floor if cases are found in a single home. However, the final decision remains in the hands of the local assistant commissioner.

Till September 2, there were 6,238 sealed buildings in the city. These increased by nearly 40 per cent to 10,065 on September 21. Most of the buildings are in the northern part of the city.

In the Dahisar-Malad belt, Borivli alone has 1,500 sealed buildings; a sharp increase is also seen in Kandivli which went from 565 sealed buildings to over 1,000 since September 2. Malad's count rose from 394 to 720. Andheri and Vileparle together have over 1,500 sealed buildings, while Mulund has 588 and Dadar and Mahim have around 600.

"Over 80 per cent of the cases are reported in buildings. Even if most of them are asymptomatic, a part of or an entire building is sealed to contain the spread of the virus. The number of buildings is proportionate with the active number of cases in that ward," a BMC official said.

Of the 27,000 active patients in the city, 6,500 are in the Dahisar-Malad belt, with Andheri, Vile Parle, Dadar/Mahim also having a high count.

