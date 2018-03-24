Over 130 whales die in Australia beaching

At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea



Officials said 15 short-finned pilot whales are still alive. Pic/AFP

At least 135 short-finned pilot whales died after a mass beaching in Australia as rescuers worked to herd those still alive back out to sea. The stranding of 150 whales at Hamelin Bay was spotted by a fisherman at daybreak, with fears the carcasses will attract sharks. Western Australia state’s Parks and Wildlife Service said its staff were on site and assessing the health and well-being of the 15 still alive.

“Most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived,” said incident controller Jeremy Chick. Hamelin beach was closed with a shark alert issued for the area. Short-finned pilot whales inhabit tropical and subtropical waters and are often seen in the hundreds and when they beach, it is usually en masse. The reason why mass strandings occur is still unknown.

