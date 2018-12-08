Over 3 months after death, film hairstylist Sheela Kapoor cremated in Mumbai

bollywood

Bollywood hairstylist Sheela Kapoor was Friday cremated over three months after she died, a social activist said. Kapoor (75) was found dead in her Versova flat in August this year and her body had to be kept in the Cooper Hospital morgue in Juhu as police and others were unable to find any of her kin.

Kapoor had reportedly worked as hairstylist in several Hindi films, including super hits like Amar Prem, Caravan, Victoria No. 203 and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.

"We cremated her at 1pm in Oshiwara crematorium on Friday. For three months, police was looking for her relatives but could not locate anyone. People from film associations were also contacted for this but the search was in vain," social activist Prakash Gidwani told PTI Friday.

He said police Friday gave permission to cremate Kapoor. Versova-based Gidwani has been conducting final rites of unclaimed bodies for the past three decades.

