Over 350 protesters detained in Venezuela

People raise their hands during an anti-Maduro rally. Pic/AFP

Geneva: More than 350 people in Venezuela have been arrested this week during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's government, the UN rights chief said Friday, calling for immediate talks to defuse the "increasingly incendiary atmosphere".

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators - well over 350 in total (this week), including 320 on 23 January alone". Bachelet called for a full investigation into alleged violations by the state, including summary executions. Civil society groups in Venezuela have put the death toll from days of street protests at 26.

The rights office, citing "credible local sources," said it also had indications that at least 20 people "have died after allegedly being shot by security forces or members of pro-government armed groups during demonstrations."

India bats for a dialogue solution

India on Friday suggested that people of Venezuela should strive to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue. The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We believe democracy, peace, and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela."

Stay out, says Tulsi

The US needs to stay out of Venezuela, Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has said. "Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don't want other countries to choose our leaders- so we have to stop trying to choose theirs," she said in a tweet on Thursday.

