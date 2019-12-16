Over 40,000 fans witnessed history at U2's last performance of The Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The DY Patil Stadium reverberated with high energy and resounded with cheers as iconic Irish rock band U2 took to the Indian stage for the first time ever. The concert marked the last ever live performance of the Joshua Tree Tour across the globe. The stadium was brimming with well over 40,000 fans swaying to the band’s tunes, with their mobile flashes lighting up the stadium, marking the largest ever crowd attendance for a non-cricketing event held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The band performed their famous hits including Where the Streets Have No Name, With or Without You, Elevation, Vertigo and many more. The final act saw a special appearance by famed musician Noel Gallagher who performed along with the band and wowed the audience. Indian Music legend AR Rahman took to the stage with his daughters for the first time ever and sang the newly collaborated single – Ahimsa with the band. The performance which came towards the end of the concert was the first-ever live rendition of ‘Ahimsa’ by the band.

U2 also paid a tribute to the women of the world, calling for equal opportunities and safety of women across the globe. The 200 feet wide screen saw some of the most striking visuals of the world’s compelling women including Greta Thunberg, Melinda Gates, Amal Clooney with the band playing a tribute to Indian women of substance like Gulabi Gang, Gauri Lankesh, Arundhati Roy, Kalpana Chawla amongst others.

U2’s India show of the Joshua Tree Tour, remains the largest and grandest production of live entertainment experience, in India and also globally witnessing many firsts in this category. Fans had a seamless and spectacular experience with a special train headed to the concert organized by BookMyShow in collaboration with the Indian Railway, tie-ups with local cab aggregators and buses, as also a chopper that made its way to the stadium. The largest high-resolution LED video screen ever used in a touring show measuring 200*45 feet swept the audience off their feet, leaving them completely engaged and mesmerized.

Bono, lead singer of the band expressed his excitement about being in India finally after 4 decades. U2 ended the show with a heartfelt ‘Shukriya Mumbai’, while the Indian flag stood up tall on stage in the background.

