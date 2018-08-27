Over 4,800 persons arrested in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district

crime

Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares also said that police stations were issuing notices to all such persons against whom court warrants are pending

Representational picture

In view of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls slated for later this year, police in the state's Bhind district have arrested over 4,800 persons against whom different types of warrants were pending, a senior official said yesterday. Bhind Superintendent of Police Rudolf Alvares also said that police stations were issuing notices to all such persons against whom court warrants are pending.

"Our main focus is to act on the pending warrants in view of ensuing elections. So far this year, 1,015 out of 3,461 criminals, against whom permanent warrants were pending, have been arrested. Another 3,861 out of 5,542 criminals, against whom arrest warrants had been issued, were caught and presented in court," Alvares said. He said that the police would ask polling authorities to remove the names of those people from the voters list against whom warrants were pending but who were unavailable at their current addresses.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever