Over 50 people detained outside Charminar amid protests against NRC, CAA in Hyderabad
Around 50 people have been detained for protesting outside the Charminar amid ongoing protests against the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act
Hyderabad Police on Thursday detained around 50 people protesting outside the Charminar over the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Hyderabad: People hold protest near Charminar against Citizenship Amendment Act. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/pho9sYZiE1— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
"In the entire south zone, rallies and procession in favour of or in opposition won't be allowed. No organization has been given any permission to organize a protest," said Avinash Mohanty, DCP South.
"A lot of people were gathered outside Charminar, some of them were cajoled and send back to home and other unrelenting ones were detained," he added.
Earlier in the day, keeping in mind the scheduled protests against the CAA, the Uttar Pradesh administration placed 62 people from across the state under arrest and has urged close to three thousand others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies.
Meanwhile, in states like Karnataka and Delhi, preventive measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests.
The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
On Thursday, thousands of protesters including workers of political parties, students and a host of Bollywood personalities took to the streets of Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at August Kranti Maidan. Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in Mumbai was a peaceful gathering attended by thousands of people.
Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
While students dominated the gathering, the protest got support from people from all age and social groups. Civil society leaders, Bollywood celebrities, political activists and student leaders took to the dais to protest against the citizenship act.Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
The protest ended with a public reading of and declaration of allegiance to the Preamble of the Constitution and singing of the national anthem. Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
Both, the participants and Mumbai Police contributed in ensuring that the demonstrations were carried out peacefully in the city
Photo courtesy: Atul Kamble
A woman takes a selfie at the protest site in South Mumbai
Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
In picture: Protesters shouting slogans at August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai. Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
While Shiv Sena stayed away from the protest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Centre, asking how and where the government intended to settle Hindu immigrants in the country after the amended act granted them citizenship.Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
Simultaneous protests raged in multiple cities in India and violence was reported from some parts of the country. Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
Protesters in Mumbai display a picture of Dr B R Ambedkar. Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
Over 2,000 police personnel were deployed to monitor the crowd of 25,000-plus at August Kranti Maidan on Thursday.
Picture courtesy: Atul Kamble
Ahead of the protest, Mumbai Police issued an advisory in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Police officials offered alternative routes as they shut the road from Nana Chowk Junction to Kemps Corner Signals.
Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the prominent faces from the film industry to join the protest
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said, "To raise your voice against something is democratic right, people are raising their voices "I'm of the view that there seems to be a certain amount of discrimination in what is happening."
Citizens from across different corners of Mumbai came out in large numbers to voice their opinions. While some held placards, others shouted slogans of being united against the CAA.
-
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) with 125 in favour and 105 against the bill. The CAB seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who faced persecution in neighbouring countries
A young protestor holds a placard that reads, "We Indians standing against NRC and reject Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019."
In photo: Young protesters hold placards in their hands as they protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai
In photo: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh of Crime Patrol fame also took part in the protest
In photo: A young college student holds a placard during the protest
Mumbaikars from all walks of life, including prominent Bollywood personalities converge at Grant Road's August Kranti Maidan to join the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
