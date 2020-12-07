Over 60,000 koalas impacted by devastating Australia bushfires

More than 60,000 koalas among three billion animals were impacted during Australia's devastating 2019-20 'Black Summer' bushfires, a report released on Monday revealed. The report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) found nearly three billion native animals including, mammals, birds, reptiles and frogs, were in the path of the devastating flames, reports 9 News.

The report, 'Impacts of the unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires on Australian animals' found about 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 181 million birds, and 51 million frogs lived in the areas hit by the fires. In total, more than 15,000 fires occurred across all states and resulted in a combined impact area of up to 19 million hectares.

Koalas, already under pressure from land clearing, drought and cars, were particularly hard hit by the blazes. According to the report, the fires impacted over 41,000 koalas on South Australia's Kangaroo Island, more than 11,000 in Victoria, nearly 8000 in New South Wales, and nearly 900 in Queensland.

Death, injury, trauma, smoke inhalation, heat stress, dehydration, loss of habitat, reduced food supply, increased predation risk, and conflict with other animals after fleeing to unburnt forest were just some of the threats faced by the native marsupials, it added. Dermot O'Gorman, CEO of WWF-Australia, said the fires were "one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history".

"Sixty-thousand koalas impacted is a deeply disturbing number for a species already in trouble," 9 News quoted O'Gorman as saying. "WWF is determined to help restore wildlife and habitats, rejuvenate communities impacted by the bushfires, boost sustainable agriculture and future-proof our country."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever