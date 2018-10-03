Over 70 percent middle-aged Delhiites are overweight: Survey

national

It was found that 73 percent of people consume alcohol with 14 percent drinking more than 14 small pegs in a week

Over 70 percent of the middle-aged people (between ages 31-50) in Delhi are overweight, morbidly obese or super obese, making them prone to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer finds a city-based survey.

The findings showed that more than 50 percent of these indulge in binge eating or midnight snacking -- with women indulging more in binge eating (33 percent) than men (29 percent). With the fast-paced lives in the city, stress rates have also increased at an alarming rate. Over 30 percent suffer from hypertension and 24 percent have diabetes, while 21.6 percent are already facing cardiac issues.

"If our people do not get enough sleep, are stressed all the time and are indulging in binge eating and frequently smoking, we need to relook at overall health management," K. K. Talwar, Chairman - Cardiology, Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

With a demanding professional and social life, intrusion of social media and technology, irregular daily routines, 44 percent of women and 57 percent of men experience frequently interrupted sleep patterns. Over 26 percent experience outright insomnia or erratic sleep.

"Lack of proper sleep coupled with increased alcohol and smoke consumption also affects the digestive system and blood pressure thereby increasing the risk factors for heart disease," Talwar said. It was found that 73 percent of people consume alcohol with 14 percent drinking more than 14 small pegs in a week.

Also, 44 percent of women and 32 percent of men smoke on a daily basis, while 35 percent of 21-30-year-olds and 25 percent of 31-40-year-olds finish a packet of cigarettes in a day.

"Women for the longest were thought to be protected from heart risk while in their reproductive years but numbers indicate that they aren't eating right, not working out and even indulging in higher levels of smoking and alcohol consumption," said Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Director and Unit Head, Cardiology.

"All these habits erode their natural cover from heart risk and make them equally vulnerable to coronary ailments. Healthy lifestyle is, therefore, recommended for all ages and for both men and women," he added. The survey is based on approximately 1,000 Delhiites across age groups between 20 and 60 years.

