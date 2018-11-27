Over 700 injured in 6.3 magnitude Iran earthquake, 160 aftershocks
Sunday's temblor also downed power lines as temperatures hovered around 8 degrees Celsius. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences a quake per day on an average
Iranian authorities said on Monday that the number of injured in the magnitude 6.3 earthquake in western Iran on Sunday night had risen to 716. No fatalities were reported from the temblor.
According to Iran's state television, most of the injured were immediately released from hospitals and suffered only slight injuries in the quake. The TV said 37 remained hospitalised.
It said more than 160 aftershocks occurred in the region, including two quakes stronger than magnitude 5. Dozens of rescue teams and several rescue dogs were deployed to the region.
Hossein Rahnimi, head of a local hospital, said many of the injured suffered panic attacks. The earthquake struck western Iran near its border with Iraq, damaging buildings and sending fearful residents running into the streets.
It hit near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicentre of a 7.3 magnitude earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless. Sunday's temblor also downed power lines as temperatures hovered around 8 degrees Celsius. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences a quake per day on an average.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Heroes of Mumbai: They drive the ambulance to save your life