Over 78 percent South Koreans now view Kim Jong-un as trustworthy

In a poll conducted by a local TV channel after the summit, 78 percent South Koreans responded that they viewed Kim as trustworthy

Kim Jong-un

Washington D.C.: The historic inter-Korean summit that sparked hopes of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, has put North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a positive light, as reflected by a recent poll that found over 78 percent South Koreans viewing Kim as trustworthy.

In a poll conducted by a local TV channel after the summit, 78 percent South Koreans responded that they viewed Kim as trustworthy. Out of those, 60 percent said Kim was generally trustworthy while 17 percent said he was 'very trustworthy,' Washington Post reported. The poll involved 1023 respondents and 89 percent of them viewed the inter-Korean summit as a success. 86 percent also viewed South Korean President Moon Jae-in positively

The poll also asked opinion on the upcoming meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump. The results were generally favourable as 30 percent expect the summit to be very successful while 56 percent expect it to be somewhat successful. On the other hand, a poll conducted prior to the inter-Korean Summit in March found that Kim was viewed favorably by only 10 percent of South Koreans while 83 percent said they viewed him unfavorably.

The poll by Gallup Korea also found that 67 percent viewed Trump negatively, and 64 percent thought that North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons program eventually. The meeting between the Korean leader on April 27 saw a marked change in Kim Jong-un who held discussions on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula with his South Korean counterpart, thus easing military tensions.

They also agreed to formulate an official peace treaty to officially end the 65-year-old Korean War.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever