Over 80 militant attacks on armed forces in less than 2 years

As per a written reply in Parliament by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday, militants have carried out 83 attacks against the armed forces from 2018 till July 2019

More than 80 terrorist attacks against Indian armed forces have taken place in less than two years despite strict security guidelines having been issued for defence installations across the country in the wake of the 2016 Pathankot attack.

In order to counter incidents like the Pathankot attack, the Defence Ministry had in March 2017 issued a set of concrete measures to ensure the safety of armed forces vides the guidelines for the security of defence installations. These guidelines are based on recommendations of a panel headed by former Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Philip Campose (Retired), formed to examine the Pathankot attack.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik informed through the reply that these 83 incidents were reported only from Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

All 83 attacks were carried out against the Army. Providing a breakdown of the incidents, Naik's reply states that 54 terrorist-initiated incidents were reported from J&K in the year 2018 while the corresponding figure for north-eastern states was 11. In 2019, J&K had reported 13 incidents while five attacks were reported from north-eastern states till July 7.

"No Indian naval ship or establishment has been attacked during the last three years," stated the reply. The Defence Ministry has, however, in the same reply claimed to have undertaken various measures to counter security threats on defence establishments.

"Various measures including strengthening of physical security through the layered defence and perimeter security, deployment of quick reaction teams, use of airborne platforms etc, for the security of defence installations have been instituted. Periodical review of the security arrangements based on threat assessment to devise suitable measures are adopted to counter such threats," it said.

At least 12 persons - including four militants, seven armed forces personnel and one civilian - had been killed in the attack by Pakistan-sponsored militants on the Pathankot air force station in January 2016.

