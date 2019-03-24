Over 800 grams gold seized at Hyderabad airport

national

Representational picture

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Hyderabad Customs Department seized over 800 grams gold at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and arrested two persons on Saturday.

"During checking, we have nabbed one passenger who arrived here by a flight XY235 carrying 4 gold bars in which 2 gold bars weighing 250 grams each and other two gold bars weighing 50 grams each. The smuggled gold was completely concealed in the angle drilling machine. The market value of the smuggled gold would be around Rs. 19,83,600," customs officials said.

"In another case, the passenger arrived here by a flight from Dubai, he was carrying 219 grams smuggled gold worth around Rs 7 lakhs in silver coated gold plates and concealed in a travel cooker," they added.

