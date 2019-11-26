Over 827 monkey and cat-bite cases recorded in Pune in 9 months

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

In the past nine months, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported over 827 monkey and cat-bite cases in the city.

According to PMC’s health department, from January to September 2019, a total of 9,699 animal bite cases have been reported in which street dog bite cases are 6,581, pet dog bite cases 1,972, while cat bite cases are about 768, monkey-bite cases are 59 and the remaining 391 cases are other animal bite cases.

An official from PMC's health department said, “We are working on statistics based on the rules laid down under the National Rabbies Control programme and teams are already formed for nabbing street dogs and pigs. We are in touch with the forest department to get hold of cats and monkeys.”

